Short Interest in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Increases By 7.8%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Price Performance

BCEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 5,827,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,381,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.