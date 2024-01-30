Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Decreases By 7.4%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aytu BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.00.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter worth $756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

