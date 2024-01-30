Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Drops By 12.0%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 1,646,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.63.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0899 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

