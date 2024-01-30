Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Increases By 10.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.4 days.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.
About CCL Industries
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.