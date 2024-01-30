Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Expands By 26.7%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

