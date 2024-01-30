Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expands By 16.5%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

LOPE stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. 208,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

