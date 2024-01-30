Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Expands By 19.5%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LUCY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 1,017.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Featured Stories

