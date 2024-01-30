Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Grows By 14.6%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
KAO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KAOOY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 52,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,340. KAO has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.
About KAO
