Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Expands By 19.0%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Keyence Price Performance
Shares of KYCCF stock traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $458.00. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.73. Keyence has a 52 week low of $341.00 and a 52 week high of $525.03.
Keyence Company Profile
