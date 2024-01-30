Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Declines By 18.8%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kinnevik Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNKBF traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.46. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of C$8.36 and a 1 year high of C$18.30.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

