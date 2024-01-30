Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Declines By 18.8%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kinnevik Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KNKBF traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.46. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of C$8.36 and a 1 year high of C$18.30.
About Kinnevik
