Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Increases By 26.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Kopin Stock Performance

KOPN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

