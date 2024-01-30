Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Grows By 28.6%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. KT has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

