Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Drops By 9.1%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $324.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

