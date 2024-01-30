Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Grows By 10.3%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOWLF opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. Lowell Farms has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Humble Flower, and Original Pot Company brands.

