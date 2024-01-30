Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Drops By 18.5%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 731,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Shares of Man Wah stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About Man Wah
