Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Drops By 18.5%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 731,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Shares of Man Wah stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

