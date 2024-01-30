Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Declines By 18.6%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,910,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 648.1 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust stock remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.34.
