Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Declines By 18.6%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,910,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 648.1 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance

Mapletree Logistics Trust stock remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.34.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 30 September 2023, it has a portfolio of 189 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.