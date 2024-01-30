Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Drops By 18.8%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Medigus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.41% of Medigus worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medigus Price Performance

Shares of Medigus stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Medigus has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

