Short Interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Declines By 11.8%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 883,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,412. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

