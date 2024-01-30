Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Decreases By 14.9%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,999. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.