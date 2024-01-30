Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Increases By 15.3%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 9,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 1,417,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

