Short Interest in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Increases By 18.2%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of MCAA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 65,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,380. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

