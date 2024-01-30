Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Rises By 16.0%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYMTM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

