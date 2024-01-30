Short Interest in Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Expands By 16.3%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,659,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 3,146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OBNNF stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 64.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

