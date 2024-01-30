Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Increases By 14.6%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 685,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

