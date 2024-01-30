Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expands By 16.1%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

