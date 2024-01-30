Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expands By 7.8%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 16,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 717,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,415. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

