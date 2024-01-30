Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rises By 24.4%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,551,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 6,070,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,238.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of DNPUF remained flat at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.
About Sumitomo Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Pharma
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.