Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Grows By 16.4%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 7.71%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.