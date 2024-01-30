Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Rises By 15.4%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 4.60% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TATT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.82.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

