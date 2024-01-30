Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Grows By 15.6%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,802,896 shares of company stock worth $55,270,571 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 1,057,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,116. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

