Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Rises By 17.1%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 576,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Waldencast by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

