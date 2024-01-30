Short Interest in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Increases By 14.0%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.1 %

ZLAB opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLAB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,908 shares of company stock valued at $732,295 over the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 81,968.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.