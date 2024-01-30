Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

