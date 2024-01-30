Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 158.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of FLTB opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

