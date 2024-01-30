Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

