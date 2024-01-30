Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $699.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

