Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,637. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

