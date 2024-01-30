SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.