Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Snap Price Performance

Insider Activity

Snap stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $66,532.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,463.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 222,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,382,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,977 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Snap by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

