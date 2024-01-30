Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 65,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Snow Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.