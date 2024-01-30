Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) PT Raised to C$8.50

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SGD traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.65. 66,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,413. The stock has a market cap of C$817.89 million, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowline Gold news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Corporate insiders own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Further Reading

