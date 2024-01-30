SOLVE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $800,808.04 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $800,808.04 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

