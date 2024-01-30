SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 2.2 %

SOUN stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.11. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $412,708. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

