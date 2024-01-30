South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 84,280 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1,184.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,280 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NYSE IFF opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 455.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

