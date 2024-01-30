South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.