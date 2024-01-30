South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

