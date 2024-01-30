South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.12% of Encompass Health worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

