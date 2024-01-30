South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 33,288 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

