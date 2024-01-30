South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,037 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.16% of Wolfspeed worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.