South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 60,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

South Plains Financial stock remained flat at $28.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 105.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.